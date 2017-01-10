New conversion training programmes for rail industry launched

SINGAPORE - Three new professional conversion programmes (PCP) for rail professionals were launched on Tuesday (Jan 10) by Workforce Singapore, together with transport operators SMRT and SBS Transit at the Kallang Community Club.

The three programmes, one for station managers and assistant station managers, as well as two others for executive engineers and assistant engineers, are aimed at helping mid-career switchers reskill themselves to take on new roles.

SMRT and SBS Transit will conduct the PCP for station managers and assistant station managers. The course will take up to four months and there are 110 vacancies available for the roles.

SMRT will conduct the PCP for railway executive and assistant engineers, a course of up to six months, with 50 vacancies available.

Candidates must secure employment with the respective employers before beginning the PCP. They must also possess an engineering diploma in any field or other relevant qualifications.

Course fees are fully funded by Workforce Singapore and applications for all three courses are open until May 31.

The launch was held in a conjunction with a job fair for the public transport industry, which featured 400 jobs offered by the Land Transport Authority as well as transport operators SMRT, SBS Transit, Tower Transit and Go Ahead.

The event was attended by Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Transport Mrs Josephine Teo.

In a Facebook post National Transport Workers Union (NTWU) executive secretary Melvin Yong said the new programmes would "support the growing industry" by allowing mid-career jobseekers to switch careers more easily.

He said: "As we continue to professionalise the rail industry, NTWU will work with our industry stakeholders and the Singapore Rail Academy towards a more holistic career map for our rail professionals and help support our workers through the various training programmes."