New bus service 944 to ply Bukit Batok under Bus Service Enhancement Programme

SINGAPORE - A new bus service, 944, will ply the roads in Bukit Batok from Aug 27, serving residents at new houses in Bukit Batok West.

Bus service 944 will connect commuters between Bukit Batok Bus Interchange and MRT Station to Bukit Batok West Avenue 6 and Bukit Batok Road, the Land Transport Authority and SMRT Buses said in a statement on Monday.

The buses on the service will stop by key amenities such as Bukit Batok Polyclinic and West Mall and operate from 5.30am to 1am daily, including public holidays.

Bus service 944 is the 76th service to be introduced under the Bus Service Enhancement Programme, which aims to launch 80 new bus services between 2012 and 2017.

The billion-dollar Bus Service Enhancement Programme was started in 2012 to expand the public bus fleet by about 35 per cent to reduce waiting times and congestion.