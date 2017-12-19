Motorcyclists and heavy-vehicle drivers can use public parking payment app from Dec 20

SINGAPORE - Motorcyclists and drivers of heavy vehicles will be able to pay for public parking through the Parking.sg app from Wednesday (Dec 20).

This means the app will be available for use for all vehicle types in Singapore, said the Urban Redevelopment Authority, the Housing Board and the Government Technology Agency in a joint statement on Tuesday.

Parking charges for motorcycles will be capped at 65 cents per day or night session per carpark, similar to current rates.

The app, which was made available for cars on Oct 1, has since been used by 152,000 vehicles for more than a million parking sessions, said the statement.

It has also been downloaded more than 300,000 times on the Apple iOS and Android.

The app was developed by the three agencies for motorists to pay digitally for parking at the 1,100 public carparks that currently use paper coupons.

The app is able to calculate parking charges automatically, based on 30-minute blocks. If the parking session ends early, the unused payment will be refunded and motorists will be charged on a per-minute basis instead.

Motorists can also extend their parking session remotely using the app, which will prompt users when their session is about to expire.

The statement said that additional app features will be introduced in the future, including allowing the export of parking history and enhanced map features for carpark selection.