Motorcyclist taken to hospital after PIE accident

In a video clip on citizen journalism site Stomp, a van crashed into the back of a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was thrown onto the road, along with the bike.
Published
55 min ago

A 47-year-old man was taken to hospital after an accident involving a taxi, a van and his motorcycle on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) yesterday morning.

The accident occurred on the PIE in the direction of Tuas at around 7.10am, the police said.

In a video posted on citizen journalism site Stomp, the motorcycle can be seen behind a taxi, in a line of vehicles in the leftmost lane.

Dashcam footage shows a van approaching the line of vehicles, then crashing into the back of the motorcycle. The motorcyclist, who is dressed in military uniform, is thrown onto the road, along with his motorcycle. He lies there, unmoving, before a man approaches him to help.

The police said the motorcyclist was taken conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. The Straits Times understands that he suffered abrasions and was not in critical condition.

Police investigations are ongoing.

