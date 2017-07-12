Morning delays on East-West Line caused by 2 different faults

SINGAPORE - Commuters on the East-West Line (EWL) experienced delays which lasted for about two hours during morning rush hour on Wednesday (July 12).

The delays were caused by two different faults - a train fault and a track circuit fault - along the same east-bound stretch from Joo Koon to Clementi stations.

SMRT first announced the train fault on Twitter at 8.41am, warning commuters to expect an additional 10 minutes of travel time.

At 9.13am, it revised the delay upwards to 20 minutes, attributing it to a track circuit fault.

Normal train service resumed at close to 11am.

Commuters were critical of SMRT for not being transparent in reporting the exact duration of delays, with several claiming that they had experienced waiting times of more than 30 minutes.

[EWL]: Due to a train fault, pls add 10 mins travel time from #JooKoon to #Clementi towards #PasirRis. Train service is available. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) July 12, 2017

[EWL]: Due to a track circuit fault, pls add 20 mins travel time from #JooKoon to #Clementi towards #PasirRis. Train service is available. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) July 12, 2017

Is more like 30 min please... — Yang Yuan Hao (@YangYuanHao2) July 12, 2017

This is the third time in a week that the EWL has been hit by delays.

Train service was delayed for about 30 minutes last Wednesday (July 5) between Jurong East and Joo Koon stations due to a train fault, while a signalling fault on Monday caused delays of up to 25 minutes between Queenstown and Bugis stations.