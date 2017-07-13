More space for bikes at 28 MRT stations

A tender will be called for the installation of 3,000 bicycle parking spaces at 28 MRT stations here, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced yesterday.

This is in addition to the existing 17,500 spaces at MRT stations here, and is aimed at improving the infrastructure for bicycles to "support a growing cyclist population", the authority said.

The 28 stations are on the North-South, East-West, North East and Circle MRT lines.

The tender will be called in the coming weeks, with construction expected to begin early next year, said the LTA.

There will also be 1,700 bicycle parking spaces at the new Downtown Line 3 stations, which are scheduled to open in October.

"Stations that are likely to see more cyclist traffic, such as Tampines station, an interchange station connecting the East-West Line and Downtown Line, will be outfitted with more parking (spaces)," said the LTA.

In addition, 34 new bicycle parking zones - parking areas which can accommodate 1,400 bicycles - have been added at existing MRT stations and bus stops.

The LTA said that it is working with the National Parks Board, the Housing Board and town councils to "increase bicycle parking capacity at other public spaces with high demand".

The LTA reminds users to park bicycles within designated parking areas, and that enforcement action will be taken against "indiscriminately parked" bicycles.