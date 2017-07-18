LTA launches NDP-themed trains that will run till Aug 27

The four trains on each of the four major MRT lines will feature highlights of this year's National Day Parade.
SINGAPORE - The Land Transport Authority (LTA), in collaboration with public transport operators SMRT and SBS Transit, launched its National Day Parade (NDP)-themed trains on Monday (July 17).

A total of four trains - one each for the North-South and East-West, North-East, Circle and Downtown Lines - will run till Aug 27.

The specially-decorated trains will sport highlights of this year's NDP.

Highlights of this year's parade - which is making a return to the Marina Bay floating platform after a two-year break - include a light show by 300 drones, a "bigger and louder" aerial fly-past with the rollout of F-15SG aircraft and the return of the Red Lions, the Singapore Armed Forces Parachute Team.

LTA said the trains are a partnership with the NDP's organising committee, as part of its initiative to foster positive commuter culture and improve transport experiences.

This is the second year that NDP-themed trains are making an appearance.

Last year's debut saw a similar number of trains featuring three designs based on Singapore folklore, building a better future for Singapore, as well as unity and racial harmony.

