LTA launches inclusiveness-themed train on NEL

SINGAPORE - There have been National Day trains, Christmas-themed trains and now there is a new inclusiveness-themed train.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Wednesday (April 4) said it had launched the train on the North East Line, in collaboration with train operator SBS Transit.

The train, which is decorated with colourful panels, is meant to provide commuters with a better understanding of the differences among intellectual, sensory and physical disabilities.

"This is part of LTA's efforts to shape a more inclusive public transport environment," said LTA.

The decor on the train includes messages from the National Council of Social Service on how to interact with people with autism, wheelchair users, as well as those who have hearing or visual impairments.

The train will be in service until the end of April.

LTA began introducing themed trains in recent years, with a red-and-white train for National Day in 2016, a Christmas-themed train in December that year, as well as Hari Raya- and Deepavali-themed trains last year. For Chinese New Year in February, it also rolled out trains decked out in festive colours.