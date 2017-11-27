LTA impounds e-scooter used on expressway

An e-scooter that was used on the Pan-Island Expressway has been impounded, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said yesterday.

In a video that was shared online by Facebook page Beh Chia Lor, a man seated on the personal mobility device (PMD) was seen riding on the second lane of the expressway.

At around 9am to 9.30am, LTA enforcement officers and Traffic Police officers caught the rider along the Pan-Island Expressway, before the Eng Neo Avenue exit, LTA said in a Facebook statement. The e-scooter has been impounded and the rider is assisting in investigations, the statement added.

This is not the first time the authorities have impounded a PMD for illegal use on the roads.

In January, Active Mobility Enforcement Officers stopped a woman who was riding a PMD with her child on a road in Punggol.

The LTA added in its latest statement that it will continue to conduct regular enforcement operations against errant PMD users.