Lorry driver arrested for alleged drink driving after crashing into centre guard rail while exiting TPE

SINGAPORE - A 22-year-old male lorry driver was arrested on Sunday (Aug 6) afternoon for suspected drink driving.

He was involved in an accident along Tampines Expressway (TPE) towards Pan-Island Expressway (PIE), while exiting to Upper Changi Road North.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, police said it was alerted to the incident at 3.23pm. Investigations are ongoing.

The Straits Times understands that he was driving along the road when he lost control of the vehicle and collided into the centre guard rail located near the exit.

Photos sent in by a ST reader shows the yellow lorry sitting diagonally across the second lane of the road, with its front badly damaged and windows smashed.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that the man sustained abrasions and lacerations, but refused to be taken to hospital.

Undergraduate Marcus Neo, 21, was on his way to the Salvation Army at Upper Changi Road when he came across the accident.

"I was driving along with my girlfriend when the traffic suddenly stopped. Then I saw the accident. I realised no one was stopping to help, so I stopped at the side and came out," he said.

He said there was another woman driver who got out of a white Honda Stream to help.

"The (lorry) driver was still inside, and the ignition was on, so we helped him out of the vehicle."

The woman driver called for the ambulance and gave some water to the lorry driver, while Mr Neo directed traffic.

"There was a very bad jam, as the lorry was in the middle lane," he added.