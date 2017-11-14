Lapses by SMRT maintenance staff 'brought disrepute' to transport workers, says Khaw

SINGAPORE - The failure of a group of SMRT staff to carry out their maintenance duties - leading to an MRT tunnel flooding in October - had "negated the good work" of other SMRT workers, and "brought disrepute" to other transport workers, said Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan on Tuesday (Nov 14).

"They have tarnished the reputation of Singapore and Singaporeans," Mr Khaw said in a speech at Bedok Town Square , during the first appreciation day for public transport workers.

While the event was to recognise and thank about 22,000 transport workers, Mr Khaw had stern words for the SMRT staff responsible for the tunnel flooding on Oct 7 between Bishan and Braddell MRT stations, which shut down train services on a segment of the North-South Line for about 20 hours.

Mr Khaw said the past cannot be changed, adding: "But let it be the turning point for SMRT, especially in its journey towards transforming its corporate culture."

He encouraged SMRT workers to dedicate their 100 per cent to make train services reliable again.

"This requires an all-out effort. This requires everyone in SMRT to play their part, from the CEO down to the rank-and-file," Mr Khaw said, adding that while the company will find support from the union and other workers, SMRT staff themselves must do the "heavy lifting".

Mr Khaw said there will be "some black sheep" in every large organisation, and lapses leading to the flooding incident on Oct 7 could happen to other companies too.

He said the job of public transport operators is to identify errant workers, counsel them and give them a chance to shape up.

"What we should not do is to turn a blind eye to their act, or worse, follow them!" he added.

During his speech, Mr Khaw recognised the vital work that transport workers perform, with the public transportation network expanding and an increase in the number of commuters taking trains and buses daily.

He said 66 per cent of Singaporeans take public transport daily, and the daily bus and rail rides have increased by 30 per cent to nearly eight million in a period of five years.

Mr Khaw said the work has increased as new demands arose.

He gave the example of bus captains having to coordinate with service controllers to pace their buses and reduce bunching, so that buses will arrive with greater punctuality.

Mr Khaw added that the Government is committed to improving the working conditions and training opportunities of transport workers. These will come in the form of new and upgraded bus depots and interchanges with better staff facilities.

Mr Khaw encouraged commuters to take active steps to show appreciation to transport workers every day. "Even a simple smile can make a big difference," he said.

The Public Transport Workers' Appreciation Day is held by the Land Transport Authority, the National Transport Workers' Union (NTWU) and the public transport operators.

NTWU executive secretary Melvin Yong had previously said that the event had been planned several months ago, and was not held in response to apparent public dissatisfaction over public transportation.

As part of the appreciation day, bus company Tower Transit Singapore also launched TowerCare, a staff welfare and engagement programme. Staff can look forward to weekly fitness classes, health talks, as well as pool and table tennis tournaments. Tower Transit has also partnered with over 20 merchants - including telcos, local and overseas hotels and traditional Chinese medical treatment providers -to offer staff discounts.