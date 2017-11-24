Korean firm lands first civil contract for new expressway

Christopher Tan SINGAPORE - Korean builder Samsung C&T Corporation has clinched the first civil contract for the North-south Corridor (NSC).

The $809 million contract announced by Land Transport Authority on Friday involves designing and building a 1.25km stretch of tunnels between Novena Rise and Toa Payoh Rise on the NSC - a largely underground expressway with dedicated bus and cycling lanes.

The firm will also construct two entry ramp and two exit ramp tunnels and facilities such as pedestrian overhead bridges, sheltered linkways, bus-stops and cycle paths along this stretch.

Samsung C&T Corp has completed numerous road and railway infrastructure projects in South Korea and overseas.

The LTA said: "Samsung C&T Corp has a good track record in Singapore as they have completed several major projects, including the construction of North-south line's Marina South Pier Station, a 1.75km stretch of the Marina Coastal Expressway as well as the Downtown Line 3's Expo and Upper Changi stations."

The builder is also involved in the construction of Xilin station and tunnels on the Downtown Line Extension and the Caldecott and Marine Parade stations along the Thomson-East Coast Line.

Work for this first stretch of the NSC is expected to start next year. The civil contracts for the rest of the expressway are expected to be awarded from next year to 2019, the LTA added.