Korean Black Eagles, Indonesian Jupiter aerobatic teams to perform at Singapore Airshow 2018

SINGAPORE - The Korean Black Eagles - one of Asia's premier aerobatic teams - will make its third appearance at the Singapore Airshow which rolls into town next month (February).

Also coming back to the biennial event is the Indonesian Jupiter team which last wowed spectators with its moves in 2014.

Public visitors to Singapore Airshow 2018 will, however, have to contend with a shorter flying display segment this year. Instead of the usual 40-minute show, twice a day, the time has been cut to half an hour for each session.

The Straits Times understands that this is to ensure that fewer commercial flights are affected, because the air space needs to be closed during the flying display.

Other highlights at the show which will run from Feb 6 to 11 - the last two days being public days - include an opportunity for visitors to fly on a Super Puma military helicopter.

This is part of a slew of activities being planned by the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

The sixth edition of the Singapore Airshow, which is held every two years at Changi Exhibition Centre, near the airport, will also feature about 50 commercial and military planes, which will be part of the static display.

The centre piece for the static display will be the Airbus 350-1000 which will enter into commercial service later this year.

Key players in the business jet market like Bombardier, Embraer and Gulfstream will also showcase their sleek flying machines.

Over 1,000 companies from about 50 countries are set to participate in the show; touted to be among the top three in the world, outranked only by Le Bourget in France and Britain's Farnborough.

Mr Sean Lee, Asia-Pacific spokesman for European plane maker Airbus, said: "While we regularly attend several other shows and exhibitions around the region, Singapore is the premier event on the calendar with international reach and we expect to welcome visitors from across Asia and the Pacific."

The firm's presence and investment in the Singapore Airshow reflects the importance of the region which accounts for about a third of Airbus' aircraft backlog, he said.

