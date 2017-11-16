ICA warns of heavy traffic at land checkpoints during school holiday period

SINGAPORE - The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has warned travellers using the land checkpoints to expect delays during the upcoming school holiday period.

In an advisory issued on Thursday (Nov 16), ICA said traffic flow through the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints is expected to be heavy from Friday (Nov 17).

Traffic on weekends throughout the period will be especially heavy.

ICA reiterated that security at Singapore's checkpoints remains its top priority against potential threats, therefore traffic build-up is inevitable when there are security checks.

"Travellers are advised to adjust their travel plans if possible," it added.

"The ICA will continue to take necessary measures to improve clearance efficiency as much as possible without compromising security. We seek travellers' understanding and cooperation when using the land checkpoints during the peak period."

Reminding travellers to check and ensure that they use their own passports with a remaining validity of six months or more before embarking on their journey, ICA said there have been instances of Singaporeans presenting wrong passports or passports which have been reported lost for immigration clearance.

It said: "Such cases will lead to delays and cause inconvenience to the passport holders and other checkpoints users."

Motorists are also advised to check the traffic situation before travelling. They can call the traffic information hotline on 6863-0117, tune in to the radio or visit the Land Transport Authority's One Motoring website or MyTransport.SG portal.