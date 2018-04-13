How much does it cost to travel out of a country?

SINGAPORE - Japan announced a new "Sayonara" tax on Wednesday (April 11) requiring all outbound travellers to pay 1,000 yen (S$12.20).

The tax will take effect from Jan 7 next year and will apply to both Japanese and foreign travellers leaving the country by plane or ship. Children under the age of two and transit passengers are exempt.

This may be a new move for Japan but departure levies for air travellers have long been in place in other popular destinations for Singaporeans. Departure taxes are usually collected as part of the airfare.

Here are taxes levied by some other cities, popular with Singapore travellers.

Australia: $61

Britain: $24 to $145 for flights under 2,000 miles or 3,219 km, $145 to $870 for flights over 2,000 miles or 3,219 km

Cambodia: $33

China: $29

Germany: $12 to $65, depending on the distance flown

Hong Kong: $20

Philippines: $41 to $68, depending on travel class

Seoul: $35

Sri Lanka: $66

Taiwan: $22

Thailand: $29

United States: $31