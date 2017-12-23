Heavy traffic at Woodlands Checkpoint at start of long festive weekend

SINGAPORE - Long, snaking lines of vehicles were seen at Woodlands Checkpoint for most of the day on Saturday (Dec 23) with a large majority seen heading towards Malaysia for the festive weekend.

Some 430,000 people are expected to clear both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during the December holiday period, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) had said.

This is about 30,000 more than usual. Traffic is also expected to be heavier in the days leading up to the New Year.

Meanwhile, ICA has also stepped up its security checks and patrols at all air, land and sea checkpoints during this period.

As a result, more time will be needed for immigration clearance and travellers should factor this into their plans, it said in an advisory on Wednesday.