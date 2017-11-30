Heavy traffic at Tuas Checkpoint on Thursday morning due to problems with immigration clearance system: ICA

SINGAPORE - Traffic was heavy at Tuas Checkpoint on Thursday (Nov 30) morning, as technical issues slowed down the immigration clearance process.

In a series of travel advisories posted on its Facebook page starting from 9am, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said the heavy traffic was caused by "intermittent slowness" in its immigration clearance system.

At 11.48am, the agency said the system was "progressively resuming normalcy", but traffic remained heavy.

ICA has deployed more resources to manage the situation.

It urged motorists to maintain lane discipline and to cooperate with ICA officers on site. Those who require any assistance can approach the officers.

Travellers may also choose to postpone non-essential travel through Tuas Checkpoint.

Before embarking on their journeys, they should check the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) One Motoring or MyTransport.SG portal to find out the traffic conditions.

"We seek travellers' patience and understanding as investigations are ongoing."

ICA clarified that the clearance system at other checkpoints are not affected.

The live cameras from the One.Motoring website showed that as of 11.46pm, there was a traffic jam at the Tuas checkpoint heading into Johor.