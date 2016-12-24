Hardship fund for ComfortDelGro cabbies

ComfortDelGro cabbies facing financial hardship will soon be able to seek help directly from the company from a fund to be launched on Christmas Day.

On that day , ComfortDelGro Taxi will donate 50 cents for every completed booking job to the fund. It expects to raise at least $50,000.

The Cabby Hardship Fund will offer financial aid to ComfortDelGro Taxi cabbies and their immediate family members in the event of death, total and permanent incapacity, as well as serious chronic medical conditions. It is the company's first such fund.

A committee run by the company's management staff and taxi driver representatives will assess requests for aid and disburse funds on a case-by-case basis. Taxi drivers can send requests to the company's driver relations officers in writing or in person.

Said the company's chief executive officer (taxi business) Yang Ban Seng: "Our cabbies are our valued partners, and their welfare is our priority. There were instances in which they needed a helping hand to tide them over financial difficulties as a result of sudden losses or unexpected medical conditions."

Mr Thomas Tan, 64, who has worked as a cabby for nine years, welcomed the fund. He said: "If people have problems, it's good they can receive help. At least there's that added sense of security."