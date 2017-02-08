Grab starts coach service

Ride-hailing platform Grab launched a new service, GrabCoach, yesterday targeted at group travellers and corporate customers.

GrabCoach has a fleet of more than 200 13-seater, 23-seater and 40-seater vehicles, and fares are fixed and priced at $65, $95 and $150 for a one-way trip respectively, Grab said in a statement yesterday.

"Now, for the first time, those who need to travel in groups can conveniently schedule a GrabCoach within minutes via the Grab app without having to spend hours coordinating with coach companies," said Grab Singapore head Lim Kell Jay.

"We are continuously looking at how we can contribute to a car-lite society by reducing the number of vehicles needed on our roads."

Passengers can book a GrabCoach on demand or up to seven days in advance.

Once a booking is confirmed, they can use the Grab app to access their driver's profile, track their vehicle's location in real time, and be notified when their ride is arriving.