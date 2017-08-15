Gearing up for stricter emissions standards

Just two weeks ahead of next month's introduction of tighter tailpipe emissions standards for petrol vehicles, some car dealers here are still trying to get rid of their older, more polluting models.

Some, for instance, are slashing prices to move their older stock.

Others, however, said they had begun selling Euro 6-compliant models, having already sold their older models earlier this year.

With the aim of improving air quality here, the National Environment Agency first announced three years ago that petrol vehicles sold here must meet Euro 6 standards - referring to vehicular emissions standards defined by European Union directives - by September of this year.

Diesel vehicles will also be expected to meet these standards by January next year.

SEE HOME