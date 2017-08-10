Fun and games at Downtown Line 3 Open House on Oct 15

SINGAPORE - The public will get to explore the 16 stations on the new Downtown Line 3 (DTL3) during an open house on Oct 15.

Called "Rail of Fun", the open house - which runs from 10am to 6pm - will feature a line-up of games and activities for the young and old, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Thursday (Aug 10).

There will be celebrity performances and games with prizes to be won, while visitors can also take part in the Stamp Rally game for a chance to redeem a DTL3 gift (while stocks last) as they explore various destinations along the line.

There will also be free rides on the line.

DTL3, which opens officially on Oct 21, completes a three-stage 42km MRT line that links the north-western and eastern towns to the old and new downtowns.

It runs from Fort Canning station and goes through towns such as Jalan Besar and Bendemeer before heading eastwards towards Geylang Bahru, Ubi and Bedok North before ending at Expo station.

New interchanges include one with the Circle Line at MacPherson and two with the East-West Line at Tampines and Expo.

Those interested in Singapore's rail system history can also learn more about the evolution of the MRT system, as well as developments ahead, at the exhibition at Expo station.

During the open house, the Singapore Civil Defence Force will conduct tours of the Civil Defence shelter facilities at Bedok Reservoir and Tampines West stations.

Visitors can pick up lifesaving skills such as how to perform Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and use the Automated External Defibrillator (AED).

LTA will hold a "DTL3 Best-Kept-Secret" contest in early September for commuters to share their favourite spots along the new line.