Fully cashless public transport by 2020

Singapore's public transport network is set to go fully cashless by 2020, with all bus and train fares to be paid using travel cards and top-ups performed without physical money. Cash top-ups at passenger service centres will be progressively removed.

The Land Transport Authority said yesterday it is working to extend an account-based ticketing pilot, in which Mastercard users can pay for public transport rides with their debit and credit cards. LTA is in discussions to include other payment providers in the scheme.

The move towards a cashless transport system is part of the drive towards becoming a Smart Nation, said LTA's Mr Lam Wee Shann.

