Fines for personal mobility device offences to treble from Jan 15

SINGAPORE - From Jan 15, personal mobility device (PMD) users caught riding on roads will face fines of up to $2,000 or a jail term of three months, in addition to having their devices impounded.

In a toughened stance against an increasing number of offenders, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Tuesday (Jan 2) that the present composition fine of $100 will be trebled to $300 and $500 for first-time offenders who ride on local and major roads respectively.

First-time offenders caught using their devices on the expressways will be charged in court, and have their devices impounded. If convicted, these offenders will face a fine of up to $2,000, as well as a possible jail term of up to three months.

Repeat convictions will carry a fine of up to $5,000 and possibly, a jail term of up to six months.

Since the advent of PMDs such as electric scooters and hoverboards two years ago, more have been sighted on roads - even though such devices are strictly confined to footpaths or park connectors.

The LTA said it is an offence under the Road Traffic Act to ride PMDs on roads, including expressways. Electric bicycles, however, are allowed on roads except expressways. But observers said the line separating e-bikes and other PMDs is fast blurring.

"With the increasing popularity of food-delivery services, we have also been working with such companies to educate their PMD delivery crew on safe riding tips and rules, such as not riding on the roads," the LTA said.