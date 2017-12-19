Extended train, bus services for festivities

Trains on the North-East Line (NEL), Downtown Line (DTL) and the Sengkang-Punggol LRT, and 24 bus services will run longer on the eves of Christmas and New Year.

Transport operator SBS Transit said in a statement yesterday it will extend train services by about an hour and 15 minutes on Dec 24.

The last train will leave HarbourFront station on the NEL at 1.18am on Dec 25, and Expo station on the DTL at 12.52am.

On New Year's Eve the following Sunday, train operating hours "will be extended by at least two hours to enable commuters celebrating the countdown to get home", SBS Transit said.

The last train will leave HarbourFront station at 2.16am on Jan 1, and Expo station at 1.49am.

On both Sundays, the LRT system will run until the last NEL train arrives at the town centre stations.

Together with the extended train operating hours, 24 bus services will run later on both days, SBS Transit said. This is in addition to the six Nite Owl services that will be extended to operate until 4am.

The 24 bus services are 33, 51A, 60A, 63M, 133, 181, 222, 225G, 228, 229, 232, 238, 240, 241, 243G, 261, 269, 291, 292, 293, 315, 325, 400 and 410W.