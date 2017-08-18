Expect possible delays on North-South Line on Friday evening: SMRT

SINGAPORE - Rail operator SMRT has issued an early warning ahead of Friday's (Aug 18) evening peak hour to tell commuters to expect another system glitch.

It said in a Facebook post: "Commuters who are planning to travel on the North-South Line (NSL) this evening are advised to plan their journeys ahead.

"Some additional train travelling time may be necessary."

It noted, however, that trains on the NSL have been "running smoothly since this morning" - the three-hour morning peak disruption notwithstanding.

"Our engineers continue to monitor the system very closely," it added. "Our staff will be on hand to assist commuters."

The North-South Line was crippled by a fault on its brand new signalling system on Thursday, as well as on Friday morning.

There has been no word yet on what caused the glitch.