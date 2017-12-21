EU ruling unlikely to hit S'pore ops

The European Union ruling that Uber is a taxi service, not an app, is not likely to have much impact in Singapore, observers said yesterday.

Senior lecturer Park Byung Joon, an urban transport specialist at Singapore University of Social Sciences, noted that some countries had even banned Uber for not adhering to taxi regulations.

But the Singapore authorities have largely embraced private-hire car services, he said, pointing out that developments in the past two years were aimed at governing the burgeoning industry. For instance, since July, private-hire cars, such as those of Uber and Grab, must show decals identifying them as such.

Their drivers also have to attend and pass a 10-hour course to obtain a Private Hire Car Driver's Vocational Licence (PDVL).

As of October, about 44,200 cars have had the decal affixed while about 57,300 drivers have applied for the PDVL.

Those caught driving a private-hire car without a decal or vocational licence can be fined up to $1,000, jailed up to three months, or both, for a first offence.

Said Dr Park: "We are past the point of having to decide whether to define Uber as a taxi service."

Zhaki Abdullah