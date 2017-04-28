ERP kicks in during morning peak hours at KPE stretch from May 8

SINGAPORE - Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) will be activated during morning peak hours at the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) after Defu Flyover from May 8 this year, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a news release on Friday (April 28).

The $2 ERP rates for the KPE gantry will apply between 7am and 9.30am on weekdays.

Current ERP rates along the stretch on Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE), after North Buona Vista Road towards Tuas, will be doubled to $2 from May 8.

The ERP for this stretch along AYE is applicable from 6pm to 6.30pm.

LTA said it will be activating the ERP gantry situated at the southbound KPE stretch after Defu Flyover, between Tampines Expressway and Airport Road, during morning peak hours to manage congestion.

It cited its latest quarterly review, which shows that traffic speeds along the stretch have consistently remained below the optimal speed range of 45kmh to 65kmh for the last 2½ years, dipping to as low as 30kmh.

ERP gantries were constructed as part of the expressway "to provide the option of road pricing should traffic conditions along the north east corridor worsen with future development", LTA said in its release.

The next ERP rate review will take place in May.