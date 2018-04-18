East-West Line hit by track fault; delays between Tampines and Pasir Ris: SMRT

SINGAPORE - Train service between Tampines and Pasir Ris stations on the East-West Line was suspended briefly on Wednesday afternoon (April 18) due to a track fault.

Train operator SMRT tweeted at around 1.50pm that commuters should expect an additional 30 minutes of travel time, and added that free regular bus services between the stations had been made available.

The Straits Times understands that the fault caused train service between the two stations to be disrupted.

At around 2.15pm, SMRT tweeted that train service was expected to resume in 10 minutes.

Shortly after, it said that train service has "progressively returned to normal".

Last Monday (April 9), a track fault along the EWL led to delays for almost three hours.

The fault affected stations from Jurong East to Joo Koon, with service resuming at around 10.20am.

[EWL]: Due to a track fault, pls add 30mins train travel time between #Tampines and #PasirRis. Free regular bus svcs between #Tampines and #PasirRis. Our station staff will assist. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) April 18, 2018