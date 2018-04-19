Early closures, late openings of 7 MRT stations along North-South Line in May: SMRT

SINGAPORE - Seven MRT stations along the North-South Line will close earlier on Fridays and Saturdays and open later on the weekends in May, to facilitate maintenance and rectification works.

Khatib, Yio Chu Kang, Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Braddell, Toa Payoh and Novena stations will close earlier at around 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and open later at around 8am on weekends in May.

The additional hours from the early closure and late opening will "more than double" the available time for SMRT's engineering teams to intensify maintenance and accelerate rectification works along the North-South Line, said the train operator in a statement on Thursday (April 19).

During the planned closures, commuters can still travel on the NSL between Jurong East and Yishun stations, and between Newton and Marina South Pier stations.

For the affected stations, commuters can take Shuttle Bus Service 9, which will ply along the stretch between Yishun and Netwon stations. The bus service will stop at designated pick-up and drop-off points near the affected stations.

An express bus service, Express 16, will also be provided as a direct connection to the North-East Line and Circle Line, SMRT said.

It will run between Ang Mo Kio and Serangoon MRT stations.