E-scooter sharing service rolling out in city, heartland

An electric scooter sharing platform will soon be available downtown and in the heartland.

Singapore-based company PopScoot, which started in April this year, will take the service to downtown commercial clusters and the heartland next month.

A soft launch at the end of this month will see docks deployed at ManuLife Centre, Republic Plaza, Tiong Bahru Plaza and City Square Mall.

PopScoot will run on a Bluetooth app-based unlocking system, releasing the e-scooters from their docks via mobile phones. The in-app GPS also lets users locate available scooters, and tracks their travelling routes.

The e-scooters can be deployed without a dock, supported by a remote immobilisation capability, or in a self-charging dock system, depending on the location.

"Electric scooters on demand are the way forward for Singapore, due to its technologically savvy population, compact urban layout and pro-car-lite government.

"Our launch in September will be a major first step towards our goal of making e-scooter-sharing mainstream in Singapore by making every journey affordable, convenient and enjoyable," said PopScoot chief marketing officer Kelvin Emmanuel Ng.