Door obstruction at Newton MRT causes delay along North-South Line during evening peak hour

SINGAPORE - A door obstruction at Newton MRT Station caused delays along the North-South Line during the evening peak hours on Monday (July 24).

Train announcements made around 7.30pm said there would be delays on the red line.

When The Straits Times took the train from Braddell to Bishan at 7.30pm, it stopped abruptly several times and announcements were made saying the train had arrived at the station when it had not.

The interior of the train cabin was also stuffy and there appeared to be an issue with the air-conditioning.

While SMRT has not made any announcement on its official Twitter page, private community transport page Land Transport Guru reportedly asked its members to allow for five minutes' additional travel time due to the door obstruction.

The Straits Times has contacted SMRT for more information.

This is the latest in a series of hiccups on the train lines after tests began for a new signalling system on May 29.