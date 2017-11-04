Delays on East-West Line due to track point fault: SMRT

SMRT advised commuters at 3.07pm to add 10 minutes to their travel time.
Nov 4, 2017, 3:13 pm SGT
SINGAPORE - Commuters along the East-West Line were hit by delays that lasted nearly 40 minutes on Saturday (Nov 4) due to a track point fault.

In a tweet at 2.53pm, SMRT advised commuters travelling from Queenstown to Jurong East stations to add 30 minutes additional travel time.

At 3.07pm, SMRT shortened the estimated additional travelling time to 10 minutes.

The transport provider added that the track point fault was not linked to the new signalling project.

Free regular bus services have been made available between Clementi and Jurong East, said SMRT.

At 3.30pm, SMRT tweeted that train services have resumed.

