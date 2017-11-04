Delays on East-West Line due to track point fault: SMRT

SINGAPORE - Commuters along the East-West Line were hit by delays that lasted nearly 40 minutes on Saturday (Nov 4) due to a track point fault.

In a tweet at 2.53pm, SMRT advised commuters travelling from Queenstown to Jurong East stations to add 30 minutes additional travel time.

[EWL]: Due to a track point fault, pls add 30mins train travel time from #Queenstown to #JurongEast. (Not linked to new signalling project). — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) November 4, 2017

At 3.07pm, SMRT shortened the estimated additional travelling time to 10 minutes.

[EWL]: Due to a track point fault, pls add 10mins train travel time from #Queenstown to #JurongEast. (Not linked to new signalling project). — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) November 4, 2017

The transport provider added that the track point fault was not linked to the new signalling project.

Free regular bus services have been made available between Clementi and Jurong East, said SMRT.

At 3.30pm, SMRT tweeted that train services have resumed.