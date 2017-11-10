Delays of up to 30 minutes due to train fault on East-West Line: SMRT

SINGAPORE - A train fault occurred along the East-West Line on Friday (Nov 10) night, with SMRT advising commuters to add 30 minutes to their journeys.

The delays affected commuters travelling from Bugis to Queenstown, towards Tuas Link.

Free regular bus services were made available between the affected stretch, in both directions.

The fault is not related to the resignalling project, SMRT said.

[EWL]:Due to a train fault,pls add 30min train travel time from #Bugis to #Queenstown towards #TuasLink.Not linked to new signalling project — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) November 10, 2017

Online, commuters reported delays along the line. Facebook user Nur Hidayat Samat wrote that he was "stuck between Tanjong Pagar and Outram Park station" at 9.47pm.

He added that the air-conditioning appeared to be faulty.

The train fault was cleared at 10.37pm, SMRT said in a tweet.

Just a day before, train commuters had grappled with delays and crowded platforms on the North-South Line due to a train fault.

Commuters on Thursday night reported delays as well.

SMRT did not respond to The Straits Times' requests for comment in both cases.