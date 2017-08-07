Delay on North East Line due to signalling faults at HarbourFront station

A file photo of the North East Line. The NEL was hit by delays lasting about 45 minutes because of a signalling fault on Aug 7, 2017.
A file photo of the North East Line. The NEL was hit by delays lasting about 45 minutes because of a signalling fault on Aug 7, 2017.PHOTO: ST FILE
SINGAPORE - A stretch of the North East Line (NEL) was hit by delays lasting about 45 minutes due to a signalling fault on Monday (Aug 7) evening.

Operator SBS Transit first tweeted about the fault at 7.12pm. It warned commuters to expect additional travelling time of about 10 minutes in both directions.

In a tweet at 7.30pm, it said the signalling fault was at HarbourFront Station. This was followed by an update at 7.56pm, which said the delay had been shortened to three minutes.

At 8.03pm, the transport operator said that regular service had resumed and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

