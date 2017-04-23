Dedicated lanes for cyclists in Changi East

A new 10km stretch of on-road cycling lanes in Changi East was opened to the public yesterday evening.

The dedicated 2m-wide lanes, which can accommodate two cyclists riding abreast, made their debut along with the opening of the extended Tanah Merah Coast Road.

With the new road, the 6km Changi Coast Road - a popular carriageway for sports cyclists - will be closed to facilitate airport works for Terminal 5 and a third runway.

This is the first time dedicated bicycle lanes are making a debut on public roads on the mainland, with on-road bike lanes launched in Sentosa last year.

The demarcated lanes will have safety features, such as raised chevron markings to alert motorists when they veer into it.