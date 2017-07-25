Crowds expected at stations on North-South, East-West Lines due to delays caused by power fault: SMRT

The queue at City Hall MRT station towards Pasir Ris around 8.35am on July 25, 2017.
The queue at City Hall MRT station towards Pasir Ris around 8.35am on July 25, 2017. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Passengers inside a train at Braddell station towards Raffles Place at around 8am on Tuesday (July 25).
Passengers inside a train at Braddell station towards Raffles Place at around 8am on Tuesday (July 25). ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Long queues of commuters waiting to enter Lakeside MRT station on Tuesday (July 25).
Long queues of commuters waiting to enter Lakeside MRT station on Tuesday (July 25). PHOTO: TWITTER/@SETTPAING
Published
1 hour ago
Updated
5 min ago

SINGAPORE - SMRT has warned commuters to expect crowded stations along the entire North-South (NSL) and East-West (EWL) Lines during morning peak hour on Tuesday (July 25).

In a tweet at 7.26am, the operator said trains are running at longer intervals due to "intermittent power fault".

"Crowds expected at station," the tweet added.

SMRT confirmed in subsequent tweets that trains are running slower and that its engineers are conducting checks. 

Commuters started complaining about the fault from as early as 6.20am, with several claiming that they were stuck at Lakeside MRT station.

Twitter user @settpaing tweeted photos of long queues waiting to enter Lakeside station, which he described as "extremely crowded". 

The latest incident comes less than 12 hours after a door obstruction at Newton station caused delays along the NSL during evening peak hour on Monday. 

A power fault last occurred on July 12, affecting train services on both lines late at night. 

