Crowds expected at stations on North-South, East-West Lines due to delays caused by power fault: SMRT

SINGAPORE - SMRT has warned commuters to expect crowded stations along the entire North-South (NSL) and East-West (EWL) Lines during morning peak hour on Tuesday (July 25).

In a tweet at 7.26am, the operator said trains are running at longer intervals due to "intermittent power fault".

"Crowds expected at station," the tweet added.

SMRT confirmed in subsequent tweets that trains are running slower and that its engineers are conducting checks.

Commuters started complaining about the fault from as early as 6.20am, with several claiming that they were stuck at Lakeside MRT station.

Twitter user @settpaing tweeted photos of long queues waiting to enter Lakeside station, which he described as "extremely crowded".

The latest incident comes less than 12 hours after a door obstruction at Newton station caused delays along the NSL during evening peak hour on Monday.

A power fault last occurred on July 12, affecting train services on both lines late at night.

Train track power fault. Jam and delayed in lakeside. @SMRT_Singapore — Moses (@greenteacup) July 24, 2017

Dam you MRT with your Power fault now I am stuck at lakeside — Ruszaini (@RuszainiRosli) July 24, 2017