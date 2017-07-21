PIE work site collapse: Cracks found at 11 other locations of collapsed viaduct, says LTA

SINGAPORE - Cracks were discovered at 11 other locations on the corbels at the Upper Changi Road East work site, said Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Friday (July 21) evening.

As a further precautionary measure, all remaining spans where the cracks were discovered were further propped up, it said on Facebook.

A week ago on July 14, two corbels - projections from vertical columns meant to bear the load of horizontal beams - at one segment of the uncompleted viaduct had given way.

The accident killed a worker and injured 10 others. As of Friday, six workers were still warded.

Said the LTA: "The qualified person (QP) for design from the project company had immediately inspected the structural integrity of the remaining six spans of viaduct at this location, and assessed it to be safe with propping erected to the beams adjacent to the collapsed span."

Related Story Interactive: What we know so far about viaduct collapse near PIE

The project was tendered to Or Kim Peow Contractors and their project consultants, CPG Consultants.

The LTA had been leading a multi-agency team to determine the root cause that led to the collapse. It added that the site has been hoarded up for public safety, and to facilitate recovery work and investigation.