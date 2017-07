The world’s largest plane, the Stratolaunch, is built to launch rockets into space.

It is the largest aircraft by wingspan and the largest all-composite plane ever built.

Taking an airport-style approach for rocket launches, this plane developed by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s company Stratolaunch Systems could make space access more convenient, reliable and routine.

The plane is capable of delivering payloads to multiple orbits and inclinations in a single mission.