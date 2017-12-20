Car COEs slide, motorbike premiums soar at last bidding exercise of 2017

SINGAPORE - Certificates of entitlement (COE) for cars ended sharply lower at the final tender of the year Wednesday (Dec 20), while premiums for motorbikes and commercial vehicles remained firm.

COE for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp closed at $38,200, down from $42,339. COE for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp finished at $47,002, down from $53,711.

Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but ends up mostly for bigger cars, ended at $48,011, down from $54,334.

Commercial vehicle COE finished at $45,112, up from $42,000 previously. Motorcycle premium closed at an eight-month high of $7,501, up from $6,552.

Motor traders said fresh orders have been trickling in as consumers wait and see how the market will react to the new Vehicular Emissions Scheme which kicks in on Jan 1.

Latest COE results:

Category Current COE premium ($) Previous COE premium ($) A - Car (1600cc & below) 38,200 42,339 B - Car (above 1600cc) 47,002 53,711 C - Goods vehicle & bus 45,112 42,000 D - Motorcycle 7,501 6,552 E - Open 48,011 54,334

Source: Land Transport Authority