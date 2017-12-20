Car COEs slide, motorbike premiums soar at last bidding exercise of 2017

SINGAPORE - Certificates of entitlement (COE) for cars ended sharply lower at the final tender of the year Wednesday (Dec 20), while premiums for motorbikes and commercial vehicles remained firm.
COE for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp closed at $38,200, down from $42,339. COE for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp finished at $47,002, down from $53,711.
Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but ends up mostly for bigger cars, ended at $48,011, down from $54,334.
Commercial vehicle COE finished at $45,112, up from $42,000 previously. Motorcycle premium closed at an eight-month high of $7,501, up from $6,552.
Motor traders said fresh orders have been trickling in as consumers wait and see how the market will react to the new Vehicular Emissions Scheme which kicks in on Jan 1.
Latest COE results:
|Category
|Current COE premium ($)
|Previous COE premium ($)
|A - Car (1600cc & below)
|38,200
|42,339
|B - Car (above 1600cc)
|47,002
|53,711
|C - Goods vehicle & bus
|45,112
|42,000
|D - Motorcycle
|7,501
|6,552
|E - Open
|48,011
|54,334
Source: Land Transport Authority