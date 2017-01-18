COEs end mostly lower in the second round of bidding in January 2017

SINGAPORE – Certificates of entitlement (COE) ended generally lower at the latest tender on Wednesday, despite expectations of exuberant bidding following the just ended Singapore Motorshow.

COE for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp finished at $50,889, a tad higher than its previous close of $50,101. COE for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp closed at $52,807, down from $53,106 previously.

Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type but ends up mostly for bigger cars, slid from $53,001 to finish at $52,600.

Commercial vehicle COE landed at $47,001, up from $46,302. Motorcycle premium was $1 lower at $6,052.

Fears of an economic slowdown and job security may have dampened buying fervour that usually follows a motor show, according to market watchers.

Latest COE results:

Category Current COE premium ($) Previous COE premium ($) A - Car (1600cc & below) 50,889 50,101 B - Car (above 1600cc) 52,807 53,106 C - Goods vehicle & bus 47,001 46,302 D - Motorcycle 6,052 6,053 E - Open 52,600 53,001

Source: Land Transport Authority