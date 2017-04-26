Commercial vehicle COE nosedives ahead of supply surge

SINGAPORE – Certificates of Entitlement (COE) for commercial vehicles plunged at the latest tender on Wednesday (April 26) ahead of a supply surge next month.

The COE for vans, trucks and buses closed at a six-year low of $26,501, down from $45,906 two weeks ago. Dealers said buyers were holding back to see how much COE will fall when a six-fold increase in quota kicks in in May.

The other premiums ended mixed. COE for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp ended lower at $51,600, down from $52,000. COE for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp closed $1 higher at $54,406.

Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type but ends up mostly for bigger cars, ended at $54,616, up from $54,556.

Motorcycle premium finished at $6,712, down from $7,589. Up to the last five minutes of bidding, the premium stayed at $2.

Latest COE results:

Category Current COE premium ($) Previous COE premium ($) A - Car (1600cc & below) 51,600 52,000 B - Car (above 1600cc) 54,406 54,405 C - Goods vehicle & bus 26,501 45,906 D - Motorcycle 6,712 7,589 E - Open 54,616 54,556

Source: Land Transport Authority