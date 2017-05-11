COEs end mixed in latest bidding exercise as bigger supply kicks in

SINGAPORE – Certificates of entitlement (COE) ended mixed in the latest tender on Thursday (May 11) as a bigger supply of certificates mitigates the effects of higher demand.
COE for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp finished at $51,106, down slightly from $51,600 in the previous tender on Apr 26. COE for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp closed at $55,414, up from $54,406.
Similarly, Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type but ends up mostly for bigger cars, ended at $55,000, up from $54,616.
Commercial vehicle COE, which had plunged 42.3 per cent from $45,906 to a six-year low of $26,501 ahead of a COE supply surge in the May-July quota period, dipped to $26,029.
Motorcycle premium ended lower at $6,301, down from $6,712.
Motor dealers reported strong sales at the just concluded Cars@Expo, a retail bazaar organised by The Straits Times Classified.
A rush by dealers to clear stock before new emission regulations kick in later this year also put an upward pressure on premiums.
But a 15 per cent increase in the May-July quota has softened the impact of stronger demand.
