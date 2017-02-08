Car COEs end lower as tighter rules for private-hire fleets loom

SINGAPORE - Certificates of entitlement (COE) tumbled at the latest tender on Wednesday (Feb 8), a day after the government amended laws to keep a tighter rein on private-hire operators.

COE for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp ended at $48,401, down from $50,889 previously. COE for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp finished even lower at $48,209, down from $52,807.

Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type but ends up mostly for bigger cars, closed at $48,556, down from $52,600.

Bidding for car COEs has been fuelled aggressively by the advent of private-hire players like Uber and Grab. Since their arrival in 2013, the rental and private-hire car population has trebled to more than 50,000 as at end-2016.

With tighter regulations on the cards – including stiffer penalties for infringements – industry watchers expect people will not find driving a private-hire car to make a living or to supplement their income as attractive as before.

Meanwhile, commercial vehicle COE ended higher at $48,901, up from $47,001; and motorcycle premium soared to a five-month high of $6,412, from $6,052 previously.

Latest COE results:

Category Current COE premium ($) Previous COE premium ($) A - Car (1600cc & below) 48,401 50,889 B - Car (above 1600cc) 48,209 52,807 C - Goods vehicle & bus 48,901 47,001 D - Motorcycle 6,412 6,052 E - Open 48,556 52,600

Source: Land Transport Authority