COEs finish mixed in the first round of bidding in August 2017

SINGAPORE - Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices finished mixed in the first round of bidding in August on Thursday (Aug 10).
Premiums for Category A - cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp - went up from $44,002 to $46,778.
COE prices for Cat B - cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp - rose from $50,001 to $53,711.
For the open category, Cat E, which can be used for any vehicle type but ends up mainly being used for bigger cars, COE prices increased from $50,101 to $52,751.
Motorcycle premiums went down, from $5,851 to $5,701.
COE premiums for goods vehicles and buses saw a slight dip, from $42,809 to $42,801.
Latest COE results:
|Category
|Current COE premium ($)
|Previous COE premium ($)
|A - Car (1600cc & below)
|46,778
|44,002
|B - Car (above 1600cc)
|53,711
|50,001
|C - Goods vehicle & bus
|42,801
|42,809
|D - Motorcycle
|5,701
|5,851
|E - Open
|52,751
|50,101
Source: Land Transport Authority