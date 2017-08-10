COEs finish mixed in the first round of bidding in August 2017

SINGAPORE - Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices finished mixed in the first round of bidding in August on Thursday (Aug 10).

Premiums for Category A - cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp - went up from $44,002 to $46,778.

COE prices for Cat B - cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp - rose from $50,001 to $53,711.

For the open category, Cat E, which can be used for any vehicle type but ends up mainly being used for bigger cars, COE prices increased from $50,101 to $52,751.

Motorcycle premiums went down, from $5,851 to $5,701.

COE premiums for goods vehicles and buses saw a slight dip, from $42,809 to $42,801.

Latest COE results:

Category Current COE premium ($) Previous COE premium ($) A - Car (1600cc & below) 46,778 44,002 B - Car (above 1600cc) 53,711 50,001 C - Goods vehicle & bus 42,801 42,809 D - Motorcycle 5,701 5,851 E - Open 52,751 50,101

Source: Land Transport Authority