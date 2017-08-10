COEs finish mixed in the first round of bidding in August 2017

Car COE prices went up while those for motorcycles and goods vehicles went down slightly in the round of bidding that ended on Aug 10, 2017.
Published
45 min ago

SINGAPORE - Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices finished mixed in the first round of bidding in August on Thursday (Aug 10).

Premiums for Category A - cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp - went up from $44,002 to $46,778.

COE prices for Cat B - cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp -  rose from $50,001 to $53,711.

For the open category, Cat E, which can be used for any vehicle type but ends up mainly being used for bigger cars, COE prices increased from $50,101 to $52,751.

Motorcycle premiums went down, from $5,851 to $5,701.

COE premiums for goods vehicles and buses saw a slight dip, from $42,809 to $42,801.

Latest COE results:

Category Current COE premium ($) Previous COE premium ($)
A - Car (1600cc & below) 46,778 44,002
B - Car (above 1600cc)  53,711 50,001
C - Goods vehicle & bus 42,801 42,809
D - Motorcycle 5,701 5,851
E - Open 52,751 50,101

Source: Land Transport Authority

