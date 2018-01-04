COEs finish mixed in first round of bidding in 2018

COE prices ended mixed at the latest round of bidding, on Jan 4, 2018.
COE prices ended mixed at the latest round of bidding, on Jan 4, 2018.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Published
40 min ago

SINGAPORE - Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices finished mixed in the first round of bidding in January on Thursday (Jan 4).

Premiums for Category A - cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp - rose from $38,200 to $41,400.

COE prices for Cat B - cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp - decreased, from $47,002 to $45,289.

For the open category, Cat E, which can be used for any vehicle type but ends up mainly being used for bigger cars, COE prices also went down from $48,011 to $47,390.

Motorcycle premiums increased again, from $7,501 to $7,701 .

COE premiums for goods vehicles and buses fell, from $45,112 to $40,101.

Latest COE results:

Category Current COE premium ($) Previous COE premium ($)
A - Car (1600cc & below) 41,400 38,200
B - Car (above 1600cc)  45,289 47,002
C - Goods vehicle & bus 40,101 45,112
D - Motorcycle 7,701 7,501
E - Open 47,390 48,011

Source: Land Transport Authority

 
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

CUT your risk of diabetes
New mum shares what to expect when the baby arrives
Easy, pocket-friendly home-cooked meals for busy professionals