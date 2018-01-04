COEs finish mixed in first round of bidding in 2018

SINGAPORE - Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices finished mixed in the first round of bidding in January on Thursday (Jan 4).
Premiums for Category A - cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp - rose from $38,200 to $41,400.
COE prices for Cat B - cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp - decreased, from $47,002 to $45,289.
For the open category, Cat E, which can be used for any vehicle type but ends up mainly being used for bigger cars, COE prices also went down from $48,011 to $47,390.
Motorcycle premiums increased again, from $7,501 to $7,701 .
COE premiums for goods vehicles and buses fell, from $45,112 to $40,101.
Latest COE results:
|Category
|Current COE premium ($)
|Previous COE premium ($)
|A - Car (1600cc & below)
|41,400
|38,200
|B - Car (above 1600cc)
|45,289
|47,002
|C - Goods vehicle & bus
|40,101
|45,112
|D - Motorcycle
|7,701
|7,501
|E - Open
|47,390
|48,011
Source: Land Transport Authority