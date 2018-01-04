COEs finish mixed in first round of bidding in 2018

SINGAPORE - Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices finished mixed in the first round of bidding in January on Thursday (Jan 4).

Premiums for Category A - cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp - rose from $38,200 to $41,400.

COE prices for Cat B - cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp - decreased, from $47,002 to $45,289.

For the open category, Cat E, which can be used for any vehicle type but ends up mainly being used for bigger cars, COE prices also went down from $48,011 to $47,390.

Motorcycle premiums increased again, from $7,501 to $7,701 .

COE premiums for goods vehicles and buses fell, from $45,112 to $40,101.

Latest COE results:

Source: Land Transport Authority