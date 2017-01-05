COEs finish mixed in the first round of bidding for 2017

SINGAPORE - Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices finished mixed in the first round of bidding in January on Thursday (Jan 5).
Premiums for Category A - cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp - went up from $49,751 to $50,101.
COE prices for Cat B - cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp - also saw an increase from $51,109 to $53,106.
For the open category, Cat E, which can be used for any vehicle type but ends up mainly being used for bigger cars, COE prices rose, from $50,389 to $53,001.
Motorcycle premiums ended lower, going from $6,101 to $6,053.
COE premiums for goods vehicles and buses also went down, from $49,500 to $46,302.
Latest COE results:
|Category
|Current COE premium ($)
|Previous COE premium ($)
|A - Car (1600cc & below)
|50,101
|49,751
|B - Car (above 1600cc)
|53,106
|51,109
|C - Goods vehicle & bus
|46,302
|49,500
|D - Motorcycle
|6,053
|6,101
|E - Open
|53,001
|50,389
Source: Land Transport Authority