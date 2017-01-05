COEs finish mixed in the first round of bidding for 2017

SINGAPORE - Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices finished mixed in the first round of bidding in January on Thursday (Jan 5).

Premiums for Category A - cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp - went up from $49,751 to $50,101.

COE prices for Cat B - cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp - also saw an increase from $51,109 to $53,106.

For the open category, Cat E, which can be used for any vehicle type but ends up mainly being used for bigger cars, COE prices rose, from $50,389 to $53,001.

Motorcycle premiums ended lower, going from $6,101 to $6,053.

COE premiums for goods vehicles and buses also went down, from $49,500 to $46,302.

Latest COE results:

Category Current COE premium ($) Previous COE premium ($) A - Car (1600cc & below) 50,101 49,751 B - Car (above 1600cc) 53,106 51,109 C - Goods vehicle & bus 46,302 49,500 D - Motorcycle 6,053 6,101 E - Open 53,001 50,389

Source: Land Transport Authority