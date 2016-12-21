COEs finish mixed in second round of bidding in December 2016

SINGAPORE - Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices finished mixed in the second round of bidding in December on Wednesday (Dec 21).

Premiums for Category A - cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp - went up from $48,000 to $49,751.

COE prices for Cat B - cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp - jumped from $46,229 to $51,109.

For the open category, Cat E, which can be used for any vehicle type but ends up mainly being used for bigger cars, COE prices also saw a rise, from $50,010 to $50,389.

Motorcycle premiums ended lower, going from $6,113 to $6,101.

COE premiums for goods vehicles and buses also decreased, from $51,209 to $49,500.

Latest COE results:

Category Current COE premium ($) Previous COE premium ($) A - Car (1600cc & below) 49,751 48,000 B - Car (above 1600cc) 51,109 46,229 C - Goods vehicle & bus 49,500 51,209 D - Motorcycle 6,101 6,113 E - Open 50,389 50,010

Source: Land Transport Authority