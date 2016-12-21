COEs finish mixed in second round of bidding in December 2016

COE prices finished mixed in the second round of bidding in December, on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016.
COE prices finished mixed in the second round of bidding in December, on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Published
Dec 21, 2016, 4:00 pm SGT

SINGAPORE - Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices finished mixed in the second round of bidding in December on Wednesday (Dec 21).

Premiums for Category A - cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp - went up from $48,000 to $49,751.

COE prices for Cat B - cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp - jumped from $46,229 to $51,109.

For the open category, Cat E, which can be used for any vehicle type but ends up mainly being used for bigger cars, COE prices also saw a rise, from $50,010 to $50,389.

Motorcycle premiums ended lower, going from $6,113 to $6,101.

COE premiums for goods vehicles and buses also decreased, from $51,209 to $49,500.

Latest COE results:

Category Current COE premium ($) Previous COE premium ($)
A - Car (1600cc & below) 49,751 48,000
B - Car (above 1600cc)  51,109 46,229
C - Goods vehicle & bus 49,500 51,209
D - Motorcycle 6,101 6,113
E - Open 50,389 50,010

Source: Land Transport Authority

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Gather your loved ones for Christmas Wonderland 2016
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping