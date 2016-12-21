COEs finish mixed in second round of bidding in December 2016

SINGAPORE - Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices finished mixed in the second round of bidding in December on Wednesday (Dec 21).
Premiums for Category A - cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp - went up from $48,000 to $49,751.
COE prices for Cat B - cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp - jumped from $46,229 to $51,109.
For the open category, Cat E, which can be used for any vehicle type but ends up mainly being used for bigger cars, COE prices also saw a rise, from $50,010 to $50,389.
Motorcycle premiums ended lower, going from $6,113 to $6,101.
COE premiums for goods vehicles and buses also decreased, from $51,209 to $49,500.
Latest COE results:
|Category
|Current COE premium ($)
|Previous COE premium ($)
|A - Car (1600cc & below)
|49,751
|48,000
|B - Car (above 1600cc)
|51,109
|46,229
|C - Goods vehicle & bus
|49,500
|51,209
|D - Motorcycle
|6,101
|6,113
|E - Open
|50,389
|50,010
Source: Land Transport Authority