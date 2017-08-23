COEs finish lower in the second round of bidding in August 2017

SINGAPORE - Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices finished lower across the board in the second round of bidding in August on Wednesday (Aug 23).

Premiums for Category A - cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp - went down from $46,778 to $42,900.

COE prices for Cat B - cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp -  decreased from $53,711 to $51,000.

For the open category, Cat E, which can be used for any vehicle type but ends up mainly being used for bigger cars, COE prices also fell from $52,751 to $50,000.

Motorcycle premiums dropped, from $5,701 to $3,512.

COE premiums for goods vehicles and buses saw a decrease, from $42,801 to $42,004.

Latest COE results:

Category Current COE premium ($) Previous COE premium ($)
A - Car (1600cc & below) 42,900 46,778
B - Car (above 1600cc)  51,000 53,711
C - Goods vehicle & bus 42,004 42,801
D - Motorcycle 3,512 5,701
E - Open 50,000 52,751

Source: Land Transport Authority

