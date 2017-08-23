COEs finish lower in the second round of bidding in August 2017

SINGAPORE - Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices finished lower across the board in the second round of bidding in August on Wednesday (Aug 23).
Premiums for Category A - cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp - went down from $46,778 to $42,900.
COE prices for Cat B - cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp - decreased from $53,711 to $51,000.
For the open category, Cat E, which can be used for any vehicle type but ends up mainly being used for bigger cars, COE prices also fell from $52,751 to $50,000.
Motorcycle premiums dropped, from $5,701 to $3,512.
COE premiums for goods vehicles and buses saw a decrease, from $42,801 to $42,004.
Latest COE results:
|Category
|Current COE premium ($)
|Previous COE premium ($)
|A - Car (1600cc & below)
|42,900
|46,778
|B - Car (above 1600cc)
|51,000
|53,711
|C - Goods vehicle & bus
|42,004
|42,801
|D - Motorcycle
|3,512
|5,701
|E - Open
|50,000
|52,751
Source: Land Transport Authority