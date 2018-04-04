COE prices end mostly lower

SINGAPORE - Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices ended mostly lower in the latest tender Wednesday (April 4) as demand from private-hire operators dissipates in the light of Uber's exit from the market.
COE premiums for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp closed at $37,000, down from $38,000 two weeks ago. COE prices for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp finished at $37,605, up slightly from $37,010.
The premiums for Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles, crept up slightly from $38,000 to end at $38,039.
Commercial vehicle COE prices finished at $34,001, down from $35,001. Motorcycle premiums closed at $7,114, down from $7,602.
Motor traders expect premiums to remain soft, although this weekend's Cars@Expo retail event could drive demand up for the next one or two tenders.
Latest COE results:
|Category
|Current COE premium ($)
|Previous COE premium ($)
|A - Car (1600cc & below)
|37,000
|38,000
|B - Car (above 1600cc)
|37,605
|37,010
|C - Goods vehicle & bus
|34,001
|35,001
|D - Motorcycle
|7,114
|7,602
|E - Open
|38,039
|38,000