COE prices end mostly lower

Certificate of entitlement prices ended mostly lower in the latest tender on April 4, 2018.
Published
1 hour ago
Senior Transport Correspondent
christan@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices ended mostly lower in the latest tender Wednesday (April 4) as demand from private-hire operators dissipates in the light of Uber's exit from the market.

COE premiums for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp closed at $37,000, down from $38,000 two weeks ago. COE prices for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp finished at $37,605, up slightly from $37,010.

The premiums for Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles, crept up slightly from $38,000 to end at $38,039.

Commercial vehicle COE prices finished at $34,001, down from $35,001. Motorcycle premiums closed at $7,114, down from $7,602.

Motor traders expect premiums to remain soft, although this weekend's Cars@Expo retail event could drive demand up for the next one or two tenders.

Latest COE results:

Category Current COE premium ($) Previous COE premium ($)
A - Car (1600cc & below) 37,000 38,000
B - Car (above 1600cc)  37,605 37,010
C - Goods vehicle & bus 34,001 35,001
D - Motorcycle 7,114 7,602
E - Open 38,039 38,000
 
