Vehicle COE quota for May to July will shrink by 4% as zero-growth policy continues

SINGAPORE - There will be fewer certificates of entitlement (COEs) to bid for in the coming three months, with the overall vehicle COE pool shrinking by 4 per cent.

This is the second quota where a 0 per cent growth policy has been applied by the Government.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Thursday (April 19) that there will be 24,614 COEs available from May to July - down 4 per cent from the previous quarter's 25,632.

Car COEs have taken the biggest hit, with a 7.9 per cent monthly quota fall from 2,779 to 2,559.

The quota for the Open category, which can be used for any vehicle but is used mainly for cars, has also fallen by 1.7 per cent to 1,113 a month.

The motorcycle COE quota, however, has increased marginally by 2.7 per cent to 1,053.

There will also be more COEs for potential commercial vehicle owners to vie for.

The monthly quota for these vehicles has increased by 23.7 per cent to 610.

Unlike for other vehicles, the growth rate for commercial vehicles remains unchanged at 0.25 per cent until the first quarter of 2021.

The LTA has previously said this was to give businesses more time to improve the efficiency of their logistics operations and reduce the number of commercial vehicles they require.